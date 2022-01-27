The Fort Collins Symphony to Perform Signature Concert 3: “Solemn, Joyful & Ecstatic”

The award-winning Fort Collins Symphony (FCS), under the baton of Maestro Wes Kenney, will present its mid-winter Signature Concert 3: Solemn, Joyful & Ecstatic at 7:30 pm on Saturday, February 5 at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center. The concert features guest cellist Anthony D. Elliott performing composer Oskar Morawetz’s powerful Memorial to Martin Luther King. The quiet solemnity of Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings is a response to the changes occurring in 1936 America and Europe. Counterpoints include Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s joyful Serenade for Strings, Igor Stravinsky’s vibrant Symphonies of Wind Instruments, and Joan Tower’s ecstatic Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman.

Guest artist Anthony D. Elliott, who has played the moving tribute to Dr. King many times, not only knew the composer Oskar Morawetz but also performed the piece at a concert where Dr. King’s oldest daughter Yolanda narrated Aaron Copland’s Lincoln Portrait. The first Grand Prize winner of the Emmanuel Feuermann Memorial International Cello Solo Competition, Mr. Elliott has garnered critical acclaim for his performances as a concert cellist, conductor, and soloist. Presently he is Emeritus Professor of Strings at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He has appeared as a soloist with the New York Philharmonic, the Minnesota Orchestra, the Detroit Symphony, the Vancouver Symphony, and the CBC Toronto Orchestra. He also has performed at major festivals including Aspen Music Festival, Seattle Chamber Music Festival, and Texas Music Festival. A number of his CD recordings are available at cdbaby.com.

Tickets are available through the Lincoln Center Box Office. LCTix.com or 970-221-6730.

For educational information about the concert, please:

Visit www.FCSymphony.org for concert program notes by Dr. Dawn Grapes and Dr. William E. Runyan.

Listen to Digital Communications Director Jeremy Cuebas' interview with Anthony Elliott at https://fcsymphony.org/blog/cellist-anthony-elliot/

Tune into Maestro Kenney's World of Symphonic Music at 7 p.m. on Sundays at KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins 88.9 FM.

Attend Dr. Dawn Grapes' Composer Talk via Zoom at noon on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Zoom: 823 1447 7068 (Meeting ID), 198923 (Passcode). Free.

Please note that due to the timing and complexity involved with rehearsals for this concert, the FCS is unable to host an Open Rehearsal on Thursday, February 3.

With Larimer County experiencing high transmission levels of COVID-19 variants, the FCS is requiring the following for in-person concert attendance:

Provide proof of full vaccination (14 days from their final shot) or a valid negative COVID test within 72 hours of attendance, Present a valid photo ID, and Wear a mask at all times inside the venue (nose and mouth fully covered). Masks will be provided to those who arrive without them. Plan to arrive early at the venue for hall entrance checks.

To further protect the health and well-being of our loyal patrons, we are offering anyone the opportunity to purchase a ticket to watch a live stream or replay webcast of FCS concerts. See details at LCTix.com. Please note that attendance requirements are subject to change.