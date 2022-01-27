Thursday Morning Snow in Northern Colorado Leads to a Sloppy Morning Commute

Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

Fresh snow is falling just in time for the morning drive.

Highway 287 was icy this morning in Livermore with light snow.

In Northern Fort Collins the roads were snow-packed. City and state plows were on the roads on Thursday, but they had a hard time keeping up with the snow as it fell moderately at 7:30 this morning.

The weather radar at 8 am, showed snow and clouds throughout the Northern Colorado front range and East to Sterling.

2-3 inches of snow is expected in Fort Collins today. Temperatures over the weekend are expected to warm up to the high forty’s.

The weather report for Red Feather Lakes indicates only an inch of snow — tapering off by afternoon. The high is expected to reach 16 degrees today.

Berthoud’s weather station reported 2 inches of snow by 8 am. 1-3 inches of snow is expected today in Berthoud with a high of 31 degrees.

Get those snow boots nice and warm and don’t forget the ice scraper today!

If you get great pictures of snow share them with us at yourphotos@northfortynews.com. Be sure to include your name, phone number, and location. We’ll enter your photo into our Photo of the Week (sponsored by North Forty News and Sanderosa Art Gallery).