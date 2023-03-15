The Greeley Stampede Season Returns in June

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

TICKETS TO TOP-RANKED PRCA PRORODEOS AND MORE!

It’s time to kick off the Greeley Stampede season! The 2023 community celebration is scheduled for June 22 through July 4, filled with rodeos, concerts, and family fun.

Tickets for the Greeley Stampede arena events, including top-ranked PRCA ProRodeos, PRCA Xtreme Bulls, American Bull Fighting, Heritage of Mexico Rodeo, and Demolition Derby, will be available beginning February 22 at 10 am. With the ongoing construction of the new Stampede office, tickets will only be available online at greeleystampede.org.

ARENA EVENT SCHEDULE AND TICKET PRICING

Thursday, June 22 PRCA Xtreme Bulls, 7 pm $20-25

Presented by Bank of Colorado

Saturday, June 24 PRCA ProRodeo, 1 pm $15-30

Presented by Chevron

Sunday, June 25 PRCA ProRodeo 1 pm $15-30 Presented by Renaissance Insurance

Monday, June 26 PRCA ProRodeo – Tough Enough to Wear Pink, 7 pm $15-30

Presented by Banner Health

Tuesday, June 27 PRCA ProRodeo – Military Appreciation Night, 7 pm $15-30

Presented by Les Schwab Tires

Wednesday, June 28 PRCA ProRodeo – 1st Responders Appreciation Night, 7 pm $15-30

Presented by First FarmBank

Thursday, June 29 PRCA ProRodeo – Finals, 7 pm $15-30

Presented by Aims Community College

Saturday, July 1 American Bull Fighting, 1 pm $15-20

Presented by Colorado Chevy Dealers

Sunday, July 2 Heritage of Mexico Rodeo, 1 pm $15-25

Presented by Chevron

Tuesday, July 4 Demolition Derby, 2 pm $20-35

Presented by FNBO

Buy early and save! All arena event tickets increase by $5 per ticket starting June 15, 2023.

Also available starting February 22, Northern Colorado’s best concert deal will also be available, the SuperStars+ concert package. Presented by Power Services Company, the SuperStars+ concert package includes one ticket to all six Stampede concerts for one low price, starting at just $120. That’s only $20 per concert! The concert series will be announced Monday, February 20, at 6:15 pm on the Greeley Stampede’s social media pages. Keep an eye on the Greeley Stampede’s social media pages for more information. Individual concert tickets will be available starting Tuesday, February 28 at 10 am for only $35-45.

Don’t get scammed. Watch for third-party sites and unauthorized ticket sales! When buying your tickets, go to greeleystampede.org to ensure you get the best price and legitimate tickets. Tickets purchased from third-party sites will not only be overpriced but will also not get you into the event you hope to enjoy.

All arena events at the 2023 Greeley Stampede will have a clear bag policy in place. Learn more about the clear bag policy by visiting greeleystampede.org/p/clear- bag-policy.

A full event calendar will be available soon. Be sure to follow the Greeley Stampede for future announcements and updates to the event.