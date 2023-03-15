Join the Windsor Police Department at the Olympics Colorado’s 2023 Windsor Polar Plunge and 5K Run

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Plunge into Freezing Cold Water, Run the 5k, or Both on April 15 in Windsor

Special Olympics Colorado (SOCO), Colorado’s premier sports organization for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), will host its annual Westerra Credit Union Polar Plunge Series presented by Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply.

A series of events starts in February and runs through October in various locations across the state.

In Windsor, the event features a 5k race and plunge and will be held at Boardwalk Park on Saturday, April 15—special thanks to Run. Windsor and Windsorgives.org as local supporters, providing professional course management and race timing to help make the Windsor event possible.

Visit specialolympicsco.org/event/ windsorplunge, for local event information.

Freezin’ for a Reason! Ask yourself a question: “Can I accept the challenge of taking a cool dip in the lake, for only a few seconds, to show support for Special Olympics athletes who are challenged every day of their lives?” Participants can plunge, run the 5k, or do both.

There’s an $80 fundraising minimum per adult on a team and $50 per student or Special Olympics Colorado athlete on a team to participate in the plunge. Plungers receive a long-sleeve Polar Plunge t-shirt and access to vendors providing free food and swag.

There’s a $35 fundraising minimum per adult for those who are only participating in the 5k. Runners receive a pair of mittens and access to vendors providing free food and swag.

Polar Plunge is one of SOCO’s most recognizable fundraisers aimed at raising $583,000 to provide critical funding for nearly 16,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes.

Polar Plunge is a cold-weather fundraiser All funds raised from the Polar Plunge series support the sports, health, educational, and athlete leadership programs athletes enjoy for free. These life-changing programs positively impact the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, providing them with tools to build their confidence and self-esteem in their everyday lives.

“Polar Plunges are a vital part of our organization. They allow us to support our athletes throughout the year,” stated Megan Scremin, Special Olympics Colorado President and CEO. “Together with our awesome sponsors and the community, we are excited to make a bigger splash than ever with the 2023 Polar Plunge season.”

To learn more about Polar Plunge and to register, visit SpecialOlympicsCO.org/Plunge.