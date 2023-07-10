The Lincoln Center Reveals Its 2023–2024 Season Lineup

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Lincoln Center has revealed the exciting acts, renowned artists, and emerging talents that will grace the venue’s stage during its 45th performing arts season.

When the season kicks off in October, you can expect to see an array of captivating performances by some of the best entertainers in the business.

Appearing for the first time in the Northern Colorado region outside of Denver are the national Broadway tours of The Book of Mormon, the hilarious nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, and the Tony Award®-winning remarkable true story of Come From Away. The extraordinary lineup also features the national Broadway tours of Jesus Christ Superstar, celebrating its 50th anniversary, and one of the best-loved musicals of all time, Annie.

“We’re so excited to bring these top-tier Broadway shows to Northern Colorado,” says Jack Rogers, The Lincoln Center Director. “In order to continue to bring the best touring shows to Fort Collins, we’ve made some changes to our Showstopper Series. Broadway performances will no longer be offered on Thursday evenings. Instead, performances will shift to Friday and Saturday evenings, and now, two matinees will be offered on both Saturday and Sunday. In recent seasons, our single matinee tended to be our bestselling performance of the run, so we’re hoping that these changes offer more flexibility for the busy lifestyles of our valued patrons.”

In addition to these exceptional Broadway shows, The Lincoln Center’s Laugh Riot Series will feature well-known comedians Lewis Black and Tom Papa and One Funny Mother, Dena Blizzard.

Musical acts include a cappella sensation Straight No Chaser, five-time GRAMMY Award®-winning Little Joe y La Familia, and the popular Vitamin String Quartet showcasing the music of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. Audiences will also enjoy the sounds of the Black Opry Revue, featuring country, blues, folk, and Americana music by Black artists and the Tony and Emmy Award®-winning Broadway legend Mandy Patinkin.

Other season highlights include the popular dance group MOMIX presenting Alice, a show that will feature a visually stunning blend of illusion, acrobatics, magic, and whimsy as inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland. The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience will feature high-flying pup performers that will leave you howling over their amazing tricks, athletic feats, and comedy antics. Additionally, the world-renowned fully inclusive circus company Omnium Circus will bring excitement, thrills, and joy to audiences of all ages, as only a circus can!

“We can’t wait to share the 2023–2024 season’s extraordinary lineup of performances,” says Rogers. “We are excited to invite all of our Northern Colorado neighbors to join us next season as we celebrate the richness and diversity of the performing arts.”

Season Subscriber renewals take place through August 7, 2023. New package orders can be placed at LCtix.com/season-packages beginning August 15, 2023. General public on sale and discounted $15-$26 Big Deal sales begin Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at noon. Visit LCtix.com for more information.

2023–2024 Lincoln Center Shows

Showstoppers Series :

Jesus Christ Superstar // Friday–Sunday, December 1–3, 2023

The Book of Mormon // Friday–Sunday, January 19–21, 2024

Come From Away // Friday–Sunday, March 22–24, 2024

Annie // Friday–Sunday, April 26–28, 2024

The Laugh Riot Series:

Tom Papa // Friday, October 13, 2023

Lewis Black Live // Sunday, February 4, 2024

Dena Blizzard I Love You, Now Get Away From Me! // Saturday, March 9, 2024

Anything Goes Series :

SNAP // Friday, January 26, 2024

Black Opry Revue // Friday, February 16, 2024

Omnium Circus // Thursday, March 14, 2024

Imagination Series :

Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About A Terrible Monster // Saturday, November 11, 2023

Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition // Saturday, February, 10, 2024

The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience // Saturday, April 6, 2024

Dance Series :

Gaspard&Dancers // Tuesday, October 10, 2023

MOMIX: Alice // Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Urban Bush Women Legacy + Lineage + Liberation // Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Classical Convergence Series :

Beo String Quartet at UCA // Thursday, October 12, 2023

Ilya Yakushev at UCA // Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Cuarteto Latinoamericano at UCA // Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Vitamin String Quartet featuring the music of Bridgerton at The Lincoln Center // Tuesday, February 6, 2024

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players Gilbert & Sullivan in Concert at UCA // Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Additional Shows :

Little Joe y La Familia // Saturday, October 14, 2023

Straight No Chaser Sleighin’ It Tour // Sunday, November 5, 2023

Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show // Saturday, November 25, 2023

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive // Sunday, March 3, 2024