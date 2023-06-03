The Loveland Museum Will Host Loveland Cherry Celebration this July

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Formerly known as the Cherry Pie Celebration, the Loveland Cherry Celebration will commemorate Loveland’s longstanding connection with the cherry industry and include more cherries than ever before

During the 1920s, Loveland boasted the largest cherry orchard to the west of the Mississippi River and was famous for producing over $1 million dollars in cherries every year. The event seeks to recognize Loveland’s local heritage as once being a home to over 10,000 acres of cherry orchards from the 1920s through the 1960s.

on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm in Peters Park and the parking lot, next to the Loveland Museum.

In the past, this event has brought thousands of people downtown to enjoy music, pie, ice cream at a “small-town” community gathering. This year we are changing up the Celebration to include more cherries than ever before! Cherry goods, foods, and activities will be available to attendees in a Farmer’s Market style. The 2023 Celebration supports local vendors, artisans, non-profit organizations, and the community at large by providing an annual event with community, fun, and music. We will not be serving individual slices of pie and ice cream, as we have in the past, to comply with current Health Department regulations.

Art of the Tart Cherry Pie Contest

This year, the Museum is bringing back the Art of the Tart Cherry Pie contest with two categories – Adult & Youth. Pies must be received at the contest table by 4:45 pm. Category winners will be announced at 6:30 pm. Pies will be evaluated based on flavor, appearance, crust, filling, texture, and overall impression. Judges will award 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for the best adult and youth pies. Prizes will be awarded. Commercially baked pies are not allowed. All pies must be prepared within 24 hours of the 4:45 pm deadline.

2023 Cherry Celebration Events

4:00 – 4:45 pm – Art of the Tart Cherry Pie contest drop-off period

5:00 – 8:00 pm – Children’s activities, vendor booths, cherry farmer’s market with local vendors

5:00 – 6:15 pm – Live music by The Beloved Invaders

6:30 pm – Winners for Art of Tart Cherry Pie contest announced

6:45 – 8:00 pm – Live music by Rusty 44

For more information about the 2023 Loveland Cherry Celebration please visit our website at www.thelovelandmuseum.org/loveland-cherry-celebration/ or contact the Loveland Museum at (970) 962-2410.

About the Loveland Museum

The Loveland Museum is an accredited art and history museum that was founded in 1937 by local author, collector, curator, and mountain guide Harold Dunning. Dunning began collecting pioneer artifacts and stories as early as 1919, and today, the Loveland Museum is home to a variety of history exhibits, hosts world-class art exhibitions, and provides family events; adult and youth classes; lectures; poetry readings; and other programming opportunities for the Loveland community and visitors from around the world.

The Loveland Museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, & Friday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm; Thursdays 10:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturdays 10:00 am – 4:00 pm; Sundays 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm; closed Mondays (subject to change). The Loveland Museum is located at 503 N Lincoln Avenue, the corner of 5th and Lincoln, in Loveland, Colorado. www.thelovelandmuseum.org.