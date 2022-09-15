The Railway Children Coming to the Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre

The Railway Children is coming to the Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre at 417 West Magnolia in Fort Collins. Show times are Friday evenings at October 7, 14, and 21 at 7 pm and Saturday evenings on October 8, 15, and 22 at 7 pm. Sunday matinee on October 9 at 1 pm and Saturday matinees on October 15 and 22 at 1 pm. $10 per ticket, on sale September 6. You can purchase tickets by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730 or online at www.lctix.com. The show is appropriate for all ages with a running time of 2 hours in length. For more information, please visit www.debuttheatre.org.

Over 100 years old, E. Nesbit’s family classic centers on the lives of three children whose comfortable, middle-class existence ends when their father has to go away unexpectedly. Roberta, Peter, and Phyllis leave their London home and move with their mother to a small cottage in the country where life is very different. With their mother now busy writing to earn money, the railway becomes a source of fascination and solace to the children.

They make friends with Perks, the station master, the “Old Gentleman” and the proud villagers of their new rural community. Like the people it carries from place to place, the train represents their connection with one another: people coming in and going, the hope for something exciting just around the corner, and the tempo and rhythm of life. These developing relationships all come together – at the station. However, the mystery remains – where is their father?

This charming story deals sensitively with living in changing circumstances, justice, the kindness of strangers, and the importance of family.