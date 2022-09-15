Today’s Weather: 9/15/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|61
|76
|47
|Berthoud
|0
|63
|76
|49
|Fort Collins
|5
|64
|75
|50
|Greeley
|0
|66
|77
|48
|Laporte
|2
|67
|73
|50
|Livermore
|4
|68
|67
|47
|Loveland
|3
|71
|76
|50
|Red Feather Lakes
|7
|52
|59
|43
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|67
|73
|50
|Wellington
|0
|66
|72
|48
|Windsor
|0
|66
|76
|48
|*As of September 15, 2022 9:00am
