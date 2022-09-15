Today’s Weather: 9/15/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 61 76 47
Berthoud 0 63 76 49
Fort Collins 5 64 75 50
Greeley 0 66 77 48
Laporte 2 67 73 50
Livermore 4 68 67 47
Loveland 3 71 76 50
Red Feather Lakes 7 52 59 43
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 67 73 50
Wellington 0 66 72 48
Windsor 0 66 76 48
*As of September 15, 2022 9:00am

