There’s Still Time to Register for OTHA Academy Programs!

Register for the Chamber of Music

This winter/spring semester brings the continuation of the ‘back to normal’ weekly routine. As a rule, Off the Hook Arts follows PSD guidelines: if schools are conducting in-person classes, then they will hold their weekly Wednesday instructional sessions in person. No one can predict what the semester holds in terms of in-person instruction, but no matter what state of affairs may arise, the Chamber Music Academy will be in session.

Experience the joy of playing chamber music while finding your ‘musical voice.’ This collaborative music program gives young musicians high-level instruction in developing musical skills by playing with their peers and working with experienced professional musicians. All students work in a chamber music group (trio, quartet, etc.), as well as participate in one of our two chamber orchestras led by Michael Schaefer, with 30 years + experience in the PSD music programs, and Michael Davis, former concertmaster of the Louisville Symphony Orchestra. Throughout both semesters, master classes with guest artists include professional musicians from WinterFest (canceled for Feb. 2022) and the Front Range Chamber Players.

Workshops with visiting artists in the Garden Concert Series will be available April through October of this 2021 season through the Garden Concert Series.

Register for the Adult Academy Orchestra

Come enjoy a non-audition string chamber orchestra of enthusiastic amateur adults led by the knowledgeable Glesse Collet! Adult players, whether you’re well-practiced or just getting back into playing shape are welcome. Perhaps you are a “former” string player whose instrument has followed you around since high school or college. This is a chance to put music-making back into your life in an informal way, without stress or pressure. OTHA has a great coach/conductor, lovely music, and a welcoming group of players. No age requirements — college-age and up are welcome to join!

Like the other OTHA programs, the orchestra will meet during the school year, following the OTHA schedule, with a performance at the end of each semester.

Register for Cello Choir



A cello choir is a group of amateur adult cellists of varying abilities who get together weekly to play cello ensemble music. This is an opportunity for interested adult cellists to play in a group setting led by coach/conductor/musician Glesse Collet!. OTHA Cello Choir uses music that is arranged for multiple cello parts of varying difficulty to accommodate players with varying skill levels. The group will determine whether it wants to do any performance.

Open Enrollment for OTHA’s Free Meadowlark Program

Do you know a student with a passion for music who can’t afford lessons? Tell them about OTHA!

The Meadowlark Music Program provides FREE private lessons with assigned instructors designed for 1st-5th graders. The program is designed for families that want to provide the advantage of music education for their children but cannot currently afford it. The program is reserved for low-income students. Students who are recognized as part of the free and reduced lunch program by their school qualify automatically; or students and their guardians are free to contact us about their situation.

MMP encourages elementary students to explore their musical interests and abilities on violin, guitar, or piano under the instruction of experienced, caring teachers. Free instruments will be provided while enrolled in the program if students do not have access to an instrument at home.

Meadowlark operates in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County, Matthew’s House, and the Academy of Arts and Knowledge.

