This Week in Timnath

Timnath Movie Night in the Park | Encanto

Join in for the first Movie Night in the Park of the summer – Encanto will be shown at Timnath Community Park. Come early for pre-show family activities and dessert trucks: Kona Ice and The Snowy Churro. The movie will begin at sundown. Bring your blankets and come on out for family fun! For more information, visit timnath.org/town-movie-night/.

Can’t make it for Encanto? Join in on July 15 for The Sandlot and on August 12 for Luca.

COUNCIL CHAT ON JUNE 29

Council Chats are an opportunity for residents of Timnath to connect directly with Council Members about any topic of interest to them. This particular session will be hosted by Mayor Mark Soukup and Council Member Lisa Laake, on June 29 at 6 pm in the Timnath Town Center Community Room.

Help Council prepare by letting them know you’re joining and what you’d like to chat about. Email Susan Bieber at sbieber@timnathgov.com.

COUNCIL RETREAT

Council Members will participate in a planning retreat this Friday, June 10. The retreat begins at 9 am and will be held in the South Timnath Metro District community room, located at 6000 Summerfields Parkway.