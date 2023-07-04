Town of Windsor Opens Access Point at the Eastman Park River Experience and Resumes Tube Rentals, June 27

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

After monitoring the Cache La Poudre River’s height and current speed, the Town of Windsor has opened the public access point to the river at Eastman Park, 7025 Eastman Park Dr., and resumed normal tube rental operations on Tuesday, June 27.

Weather permitting, tube rentals are open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and available to rent at the concessions pavilion by the playground. Single tubes and kids’ kayaks can be rented for $5 each for the entire day, and double tubes can be rented for $8 each for the whole day. On Tuesdays, single tubes are available for a special $2 Tuesday offer. New this year, tube valet service is open to take rented tubes from the concession area to the public river entrance. All participants are provided with lifejackets and must wear them while floating in the river.

To fish the Eastman Pond, kids’ fishing poles are available for $5. Once the Oxbow Disc Golf Course dries out, disc golf sets can also be rented for $5.

“The Eastman Park River Experience is a fun hangout spot during the summer and includes a float launch and take-out area that provides river access for water enjoyment and amazing views of the Cache la Poudre River and Longs Peak,” said Operations & Facilities Manager Kendra Martin. “Staff will continue monitoring fluctuation and ride the river daily as per operation standards.”

Water depth and flow may vary, and visitor discretion is advised. Float smart, float safe, and know your limits, for more information on river safety and rentals, visit, recreationliveshere.com/RiverSafety.

To learn more about Windsor, Parks, Recreation & Culture visit, recreationliveshere.com.