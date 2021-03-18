“War Comes Home: The Legacy” Exhibit Opens at the Greeley History Museum Next Month

The exhibit “War Comes Home: The Legacy” will open Thursday, April 1, and run through Saturday, September 25, at the Greeley History Museum located at 714 8th St in historic Downtown Greeley.

The public will access the exhibit during museum normal business hours Thursday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. The exhibit explores the joys and hardships returning soldiers, and their families face during homecoming as expressed through private letters and email correspondence.

The exhibit features thirteen interpretive panels covering conflicts from the Civil War through Afghanistan and Iraq wars. The exhibit will explore themes of wartime separation, the adjustment to life back at home, and the costs of war in addition to an audio tour offered in English and Spanish to add a personal touch to the Veteran’s stories.

The traveling exhibition offers an intimate perspective into veterans and their families’ thoughts and emotions upon a soldier’s homecoming with historical and contemporary letters in addition to local artifacts from the City of Greeley Museum’s collection. The exhibition is part of Cal Humanities’ current “War Comes Home” initiative, a program designed to promote a greater understanding of veterans and explore how war shapes a community.

The exhibition is based on the Center for American War Letters (CAWL) and is presented by Exhibit Envoy. It has been co-curated by Andrew Carroll, director of CAWL and award-winning New York Times bestselling author, and John Benitz, associate professor in the Department of Theatre at Chapman University.

“War Comes Home: The Legacy” is a partnership between Cal Humanities, the California State Library, and Exhibit Envoy.

For more information regarding “War Comes Home” The Legacy,” visit: https://greeleymuseums.com.