Park Ranger Memorial Dedicated in Honor of Life of Larimer County Ranger Brendan Unitt

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources has memorialized the life and ultimate sacrifice of Ranger Brendan Unitt on Wednesday, March 10, with a cast bronze Ranger hat and memorial plaque.

The memorial was dedicated by Larimer County staff and Ranger Unitt’s family. The memorial is located on a granite boulder under the flagpole at Horsetooth Area Information Center (HAIC) at 4200 W. CR 38E in Fort Collins.

The Ranger hat is a meaningful symbol of the passion, dedication, and ultimate sacrifice Ranger Brendan Unitt gave in service to the community. It also represents the unwavering service of park rangers everywhere.

Brendan started serving as a Larimer County Natural Resources Boat Ranger at Horsetooth Reservoir last year and committed himself wholeheartedly to providing safety assistance and emergency response to park visitors. He selflessly responded to an emergency call for help from two distressed swimmers on Horsetooth Reservoir during a severe storm on Thursday, August 20, 2020, when he risked and lost his life to save another.

Brendan was 27 years old.

“We will never forget Brendan for his energetic passion for life, desire to serve others, and his contagious positive attitude,” said Mark Caughlan, Horsetooth District Manager. “This memorial represents Brendan’s spirit of service to others, and he will now be among us into perpetuity,” Mark said.

For more information regarding the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.