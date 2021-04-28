Wellington is Seeking Favorite Places on Colorado Main Streets

Annie Lindgren

Colorado Main Streets boast vibrant businesses, inspiring public spaces, and engaging historic landmarks. To celebrate historic downtowns during Historic Preservation Month (May), the Colorado Department of Local Affairs Main Streets Program is launching a campaign to hear from residents and visitors about the spaces that matter most in our state’s Main Street communities – which includes the Town of Wellington and the Wellington CO Main Street Program.

While Historic Preservation Month celebrates historic places and the benefits of historic preservation through a series of events, this Colorado Main Streets campaign expands that vision to underscore the economic vitality of historic downtowns, and encourages the exploration of our distinctive businesses, public spaces, and historic landmarks.

This campaign is a physically distanced, multi-community event that gathers the places important to locals and impressive to visitors through an online questionnaire. The project celebrates the places and spaces that are authentically Colorado and create a living product that supports heritage tourists and Colorado stay-cation enthusiasts in identifying the businesses, public spaces, and historic landmarks to experience at their Main Street destination. This information will ultimately create an interactive online map to explore the places locals recommend in each of our 21 unique, official Colorado Main Streets.

Main Street residents and visitors will be able to participate in this campaign during the entire month of May. The public survey is available in English and Spanish at https://tinyurl.com/7su6ct28 to share the places and spaces that you recommend in Wellington Main Street. Join the celebration and follow the campaign on social media at #COMainStreet.

See you on Main Street!

The Wellington Main Streets Program is a group of passionate citizens who champion community collaboration to enhance and promote downtown Wellington. By partnering with organizations and leaders at the local, state, and national level, our program protects the historic character of downtown and promotes shared prosperity. We utilize the National Main Street Four Point Approach to revitalize and strengthen our downtown’s physical attributes and economy. The Wellington CO Main Street Program is organized as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization run by a volunteer Board of Directors.