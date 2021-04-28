Participating in Efforts to Update the East Mulberry Plan

The City of Fort Collins is beginning an effort to update the East Mulberry Plan, and interested residents, businesses, and landowners are encouraged to participate in the creation of an updated vision to guide the area’s future.

Two virtual question and answer sessions are held on April 29, 2021:

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Business-focused Q&A

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Resident-focused Q&A

Questions are solicited online via the project webpage: www.fcgov.com/eastmulberry, and meeting links will also are before the event. Simultaneous language translation will be available in Spanish, and the sessions will be recorded.

Anyone interested in the project is encouraged to attend. Representatives from several City departments will be available to answer questions.

The East Mulberry area is within the Fort Collins Growth Management Area. Although a large portion of the area will be eligible for annexation into the City of Fort Collins in August 2021, a decision on whether to annex the area has not been made. The development of an updated East Mulberry Plan is independent of annexation.

Public engagement for the plan will be ongoing over the next nine months.

To learn more about the plan and find opportunities for feedback, visit www.fcgov.com/eastmulberry.