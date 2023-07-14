Where and What to Eat in Dublin

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Dublin isn’t only a city full of culture, but also a great destination for foodies. Whether you’re looking for traditional Irish dishes or something more adventurous, Dublin has something to offer everyone and many car hiring options. From cozy pubs to gourmet restaurants, there are plenty of places to eat that will make your mouth water.

In this post, we explain why Dublin cars for hire is the best option of transportation if you will explore the best places to eat in Dublin and dishes you should sample. Get ready to dig into delicious food as we uncover the best spots in this incredible city!

Why renting in Dublin is the best transportation option?

https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1632684141688-327e9678f486

There are a number of reasons why renting in Dublin car hiring is the best transportation option. For one, it’s the most convenient way to get around the city. Easily park your car in one of the many parking lots or garages located throughout Dublin and then walk to your destination.

Additionally, the cheapest car hire in Dublin gives you the freedom to explore all that Dublin has to offer at your own pace once you land at the airport. You can make stops along the way to check out attractions or grab a bite to eat without having to worry about public transportation schedules. Finally, renting a car is often more cost-effective than taking taxis or using other forms of public transportation, especially if you are traveling with a group.

Irish Breakfast

https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1513271224036-f526ad664968

If you’re looking for a hearty breakfast to start your day, look no further than an Irish breakfast. This classic dish usually includes eggs, bacon, sausage, black pudding, grilled tomatoes, and mushrooms. And of course, it wouldn’t be complete without a cup of Irish Breakfast tea. Whether you’re staying in a hotel or bed and breakfast, or just looking for a place to grab a bite before exploring the city, here are some great places to enjoy an Irish breakfast in Dublin.

The Winding Stair

This restaurant is located in an old Georgian townhouse on the banks of the River Liffey. The Winding Stair serves up traditional Irish dishes with a modern twist.

The Grogan’s Castle Lounge

Located in the heart of Dublin’s Temple Bar district, The Grogan’s Castle Lounge is the perfect spot for people watching while enjoying an Irish breakfast.

Traditional Irish Stew

There are a few dishes that are synonymous with Dublin and Traditional Irish Stew is one of them. This hearty dish is usually made with lamb or mutton, potatoes, carrots, onions, and parsley. It’s the perfect meal to warm you up on a cold day and can be found in many pubs and restaurants around the city.

If you’re looking for a traditional Irish stew while in Dublin, head to Mulligans on Poolbeg Street. This local spot has been serving up delicious stew for over 50 years. Order a bowl of their stew and enjoy it with a pint of Guinness – the perfect meal to warm you up on a cold day.

Dublin Coddle

If you’re looking for a hearty, traditional meal while in Dublin, look no further than the coddle. This dish is typically made with pork sausages, bacon, potatoes, and onions, all cooked together in one pot. While it might not be the prettiest meal, it’s definitely delicious and filling. You can find coddle on many menus around the city, but we recommend trying it at The Butcher Grill.

Soda Bread

There are many places to find a good meal in Dublin, but one of the most popular is soda bread. This type of bread is made with baking soda instead of yeast, and it is often served with butter or jam. The origin of soda bread dates back to the 19th century when bicarbonate of soda was first introduced in Ireland as an alternative to yeast, making soda bread a quicker and easier way to make bread than traditional yeasted loaves. Since then it has become a staple in Irish cuisine and can be found all over the country.

Conclusion

Dublin has a vibrant food culture, and there is no shortage of great restaurants to choose from. Whether you are looking for traditional Irish fare, international cuisine or something in between, Dublin has it all. From pubs to fine dining restaurants, the city offers an incredible variety of dishes that will suit everyone’s tastes – and budgets! So, when you visit Dublin next time, make sure to plan ahead and explore the culinary delights this vibrant city has to offer!