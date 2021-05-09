Windsor Museum’s Call to Artists for Upcoming Forces of Nature Exhibition

Whether it is beauty, chaos, symmetry, or destruction, the forces within nature inspire us to create, and they leave us in awe. This explains the powerful imagery Windsor’s Art & Heritage Center is hoping to display at its next community art exhibition, ‘Forces of Nature’, which will be on display from September 4, 2021, through January 9, 2022. Windsor’s Culture Division seeks regional artists to submit artwork of all mediums that fit this theme for the exhibition.

Entry is free, and all forms of artwork will be considered. Each artist may submit up to three items for consideration for the exhibition. Submissions can be made online at http://bit.ly/WindsorForcesofNature through Sunday, August 8.

Artists will compete for first, second, third, and Community Choice awards of $150, $75, $50, and $75, respectively. The Windsor Art & Heritage Center is at 116 5th St. in Windsor, CO.

For information about the Town of Windsor Museums and the Art & Heritage Center, visit recreationliveshere.com/culture.