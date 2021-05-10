I-25 Widening Requires Permanent Closure of a Portion of East Frontage Road

The Colorado Department of Transportation continues roadway improvements on I-25. These improvements involve widening the new 64-foot northbound section of I-25 south of Harmony Road to the east.

The existing East Frontage Road between Kechter Road and Swetsvile Zoo Road in Timnath will be closed permanently beginning May 10. Emergency service and local access to Connell Resource Pit will be maintained.

More information about this project is available at the project website www.codot.gov/projects. The project information hotline is 720-593-1996 or email at northi25expresslanes@gmail.com.