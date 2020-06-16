Winners of the 2020 Colorado Book Awards Announced

The 2020 Colorado Book Awards announced winners on a Facebook Live stream Saturday, May 30 to celebrate those who won as well as finalists.
Sponsored by Outskirts Press and The Colorado Sun, the Colorado Book Awards highlighted outstanding contributions by Colorado authors, editors, and illustrators in 16 categories.
Winners also briefly read, with over 1,000 people viewing the live program which is available online. Furthermore, an after-party was also held for winners and finalists through an online Zoom call.
The winners and genre of the awards are as follows:
Anthology/Collection
Rise: An Anthology of Change edited by Northern Colorado Writers (Northern Colorado Writers, LLC)
Children’s Literature
Truman by Jean Reidy, illustrated by Lucy Ruth Cummins (Atheneum Books for Young Readers, Simon & Schuster)
Creative Nonfiction
Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country by Pam Houston (W.W. Norton & Company)
General Fiction
The Gifted School by Bruce Holsinger (Riverhead Books/Penguin Random House)
General Nonfiction
Taste the Sweetness Later: Two Muslim Women in America by Connie Shoemaker (Amity Bridge Books)
History
Scholars of Mayhem: My Father’s Secret War in Nazi-Occupied France by Daniel C. Guiet and Timothy K. Smith (Penguin Press)
Juvenile Literature
Tree of Dreams by Laura Resau (Scholastic Press)
Literary Fiction
Burn Fortune by Brandi Homan (CLASH Books)
Mystery
Celtic Empire by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
Pictorial
Bird Parade by Patrick Loehr (Centipede Press)
Poetry
How To Dress a Fish by Abigail Chabitnoy (Wesleyan University Press)
Romance
Zapata, Book 1: The Border Series by Harper McDavid (Soul Mate Publishing)
Science Fiction/Fantasy
An Illusion of Thieves by Cate Glass (Tor Books)
Short Story Collection
Not a Thing to Comfort You by Emily Wortman-Wunder (University of Iowa Press)
Thriller
The Dead Girl in 2A by Carter Wilson (Sourcebooks)
Young Adult Literature
There’s Something About Sweetie by Sandhya Menon (Simon Pulse, Simon & Schuster Children’s Division)
A few special guests of the celebration were the Colorado Humanities & Center for the Book Board Chair, Thor Nelson, a partner at Holland & Hart LLP, and Larry Ryckman, managing partner of The Colorado Sun.
For more information on the Colorado Humanities, visit coloradohumanities.org or call 303.894.7951.
