Wyoming Public Media Wins Three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association has awarded Wyoming Public Media three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. Wyoming Public Media is in the small market category in a region that includes all radio stations in Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah.

Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise, and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

Wyoming Public Media won first place in the Feature category for a story by former reporter Savannah Maher on the concerns many Native Americans have with the One Shot Antelope Hunt in Lander.

https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/open-spaces/2020-09-11/landers-one-shot-antelope-hunt-faces-mounting-pressure-to-re-write-the-script

Cooper McKim won for a new category called Excellence In Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion for his story called Reconstruction Of Chinese History In Wyoming: A Work In Progress.

https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/open-spaces/2020-11-06/reconstruction-of-chinese-history-in-wyoming-a-work-in-progress#stream/0

Taylar Stagnar’s story on Small-Town Drag Queen was featured on Wyoming Public Media’s podcast The Modern West and won the award for Best Podcast.

“In the past year we have tried to increase our coverage on issues surrounding diversity, race and inclusion,” said Wyoming Public Media News Director Bob Beck. “So it’s gratifying to see those efforts reflected with these awards.” Wyoming Public Media’s General Manager observed, “These awards honor three outstanding Wyoming Public Media reporters and are also a tribute to all Wyoming Public Media supporters who make their work possible.”

Since 2007, Wyoming Public Media has won 26 regional and one national Murrow award. All three stories will now compete for the national award in their categories which will be announced this fall.

About Wyoming Public Media

Wyoming Public Media (WPM) is Wyoming’s public radio/media statewide network operating four FM channels and online services. Its Wyoming Public Radio (WPR) FM signal alone reaches approximately 95 percent of the state and is heard by over 70,000 Wyomingites. Online content is accessed by over 1.2 million unique visitors annually. It is the NPR affiliate for Wyoming and licensed to the University of Wyoming as a statewide public service.

WPM’s mission is to connect Wyoming through programming that informs, inspires, and educates. Its objectives are to 1) encourage lifelong learning, 2) foster interest and participation in community, national, and world affairs, and 3) reflect Wyoming’s and America’s culture and heritage.

Tune in online, or on FM channel 91.9 to catch news and stories from Wyoming Public Media: https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/how-to-listen-radio-online