Many students across the United States of America look at the summer months as a time to recharge, reset and relax after a long semester. Students who live on college campuses head home and spend these months with their family and friends doing things like going to parks, trips abroad, and more.

Colorado is a wonderful place that offers students plenty of opportunities to earn some extra money if they wish. Jobs are plenty no matter the sector one is interested in. This article will look at the top 5 summer jobs for college students in Colorado.

Work for Ride-sharing Companies Like Lyft and Uber

Cars changed the way people got around in their local cities since their invention. Over the last 10 years, hiring a ride-sharing company to get from point A to B has become popular ever since the emergence of Uber. Everyone is fortunate enough to own a car and that’s where Uber and Lyft come in. They have been a lifesaver ever since they were introduced and are known to provide people all over the world with a quick and easy way to get to their desired destination for a fee. It is also a wonderful place for a student to earn quick money helping people in the city of Colorado find their way. The good thing is the majority of the drivers that work for these two giants are freelancers.

These two companies offer drivers flexible hours meaning that students who have to attend college can work around their schedule or part-time during the semester and full time during the summer months if they wish. A student doesn’t have to own a car, they can rent one through companies that have a partnership with Uber or Lyft; however, having one of their own is a big bonus.

The one major requirement needed is of course a driving license and if one is using their car, they need insurance. Before beginning this job, a student has to be familiar with the area of Colorado they wish to operate. The last thing any customer needs is to be stuck with a driver who doesn’t know his way around. Under the Uber umbrella, a student can earn money by delivering food for Uber Eats.

Work in the Service Industry

In Colorado, students can find jobs working in the service industry at places like coffee shops, bars, and more. During the summer months, tourists flood Colorado to visit the mountain area and the service industry is always looking for extra hands to help keep things running smoothly.

If a student wants to work for a restaurant or a coffee shop, they’ll have to complete a training program before they are thrown where the action is. Putting someone on the store floor who isn’t fully trained and an accident happens, can land that particular restaurant or coffee shop in hot water. It is very easy for students to keep the job and work part-time during the semester as most employers offer flexible hours to college students.

Work in Retail

A student cannot go wrong working in places like boutiques, antique shops, and clothes shops. There are so many opportunities to choose from in a place like Colorado and employers are always looking for people who have experience or are knowledgeable about their products. If a student has a passion for fashion, they can work in a store that sells clothes. They can use their knowledge to advise customers on what to buy for the summer months.

Passion for art? A job at the art gallery is worth a shot for any student who has a passion for portraits, painting, and more. Students who know a lot about climbing or DIY equipment can work in the local outdoor store or the DIY store advising customers on how to safely use equipment and what to buy for the tasks they might have at home or work.

Work as a Freelance Photographer

When one goes on a platform like Instagram, they will see plenty of outdoor pictures. There are so many resorts and brands looking for people to capture some beautiful images which they can use to promote their services. This is a great opportunity for a student to make money during the summer and the work cannot be restricted to taking pictures of the great outdoors.

Students can also take things further by being a photographer at a major event like a private party, wedding, birthday, sporting event, and more. Once a student has an impressive portfolio, they will have no problem attracting clients in and around Colorado.

Work in the Forest/ Park Service Industry

Getting a job working in this sector gives a student who is passionate about nature and wildlife a chance to protect them. Global warming is affecting the planet in different ways, it is more important now than ever to protect the environment for the sake of the future generation. Many animals are close to extinction due to global warming. There’s also been an increase in natural disasters in the last 10 years due to climate change as well. In Colorado, there are 11 national forests, 4 national parks, and a few other protected areas. Jobs are plenty during the summer months and do include maintenance, office work, engineering, and field-based work.

Overall a student who spends their summer months working in Colorado will find it very rewarding because they’ll experience the culture while gaining skills to help them in the future at the same time. It is a good idea to apply for summer jobs as early as possible because many people could be eyeing up the same job one might be looking at. There is a job for anyone and a chance to make some extra money no matter the industry. The best months to look for a job are the summer and winter months as those tend to be the busiest of the calendar year.