Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum Announces 40th Annual Western Spirit Juried Art Show and Sale

February 21, 2021
The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum will host their 40th annual Western Spirit Juried Art Show and Sale to the public from Sunday, March 7 through Sunday, April 18 from 9 am to 5 pm daily.

The Member-Only Opening reception is a limited in person event at the Museum and will be held on Saturday, March 6 at 5 pm with the Virtual Western Spirit Award Show being live-streamed on Facebook at 7 pm that same day. The price of the daily shows running from March through April will be that of regular Museum admission.

Tickets for this event cost $100 per person and go on sale on Monday, February 8. Those interested in becoming a member of the Museum in addition to receiving the member benefits can visit the Museum during regular business hours or call 307-778-7291.

Artwork from the Western Spirit and the Vandewark Miniature Show will also be available for purchase online as well as in the Museum. A total of 35 percent of each purchase made will go towards the Museum’s general operations budget, which supports the Museum’s day-to-day operational costs.

For more information regarding the 40th annual Western Spirit Juried Art Show and Sale, including where to purchase tickets, visit: westernspiritartshow.org or call 307-778-7243

