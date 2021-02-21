Letter to the Editor – Erin Hottenstein for City Council District 4

Sue Ferguson
I have known Erin Hottenstein for over 15 years and have seen her in many leadership roles.
I’ve watched her lead in difficult situations where she has demonstrated both strength and sensitivity. She is a person you can count on and who will take her position very seriously.
Erin has encouraged and supported women around the state and nation to step up and run for office. She will make an excellent city council member and I urge residents of District 4 to vote by April 6 and choose Erin.
