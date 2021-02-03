New Exhibition on Women’s Gender Roles to Come to Loveland’s Artworks Center for Contemporary Art

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art is holding an exhibition called The Things She Learned by contemporary ceramicist Brenda Jones opening on Friday, February 12.

Brenda’s work focuses on the expectations and lived realities of women’s gender roles, utilizing empty dress forms for this exhibition to reflect the stories of women, the things they know and anonymous and nostalgic narratives. She grew up in southeast Kansas during the 1960s with her work paying homage to the gender roles imbedded in that time and space.

“This series of ceramic hollow form dress sculptures focuses on thing the anonymous ‘she’ learned growing up,” said Brenda in the exhibition statement. “I am interested in the way that learned gender roles play out in our culture and society,” Brenda said.

The virtual gallery will be available on Friday, February 12 for those who prefer to view the work from home. The Artworks Center for Contemporary Art is asking patrons to submit questions to ask Brenda in a pre-recorded artist’s talk which will take place on Friday, February 5 and will be released once the show opens.

The Artworks Center for Contemporary Art is starting to have in-person openings through reservations only with a limit of 20 people. All local COVID restrictions and procedures will be adhered to strictly with refreshments not being served.