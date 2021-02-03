Larimer County Natural Resources Distributes Grants for Trails, Local Farms and Gardens

Larimer County Natural Resources has distributed a total of $18,764 in grants to support seven community and neighborhood projects that will aid in educating and connecting people to the land.
The awards were provided to a variety of organizations across Larimer County through the department’s Small Grants for Community Partnering program. $20,000 is set aside annually from the tax funds for grant awards.
- Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Larimer County Open Spaces, Age and Origin of Larimer County’s SIgnature Stone: The Lyon’s Sandstone, $2,977
- Georgetown Townhomes HOA, Fort Collins, Georgetown Gardens, $3,000
- Heart-J Center for Experiential Learning, Loveland, Heart-J Adventure Trail at Sylvan Dale Ranch, $3,000
- Loveland Historical Society, Loveland, Mariano Medina Cemetery Site Improvements, $2,060
- Loveland Youth Gardeners, Loveland, LYG Site Development, $3,000
- Sproutin’ Up, Fort Collins, CSA Farm Expansion, $3,000
- Terry Shores HOA, Fort Collins, ADA Lake Access Project, $1,727
Small Grants for Community Partnering is an initiative of Larimer County Natural Resources to disperse a portion of Help Preserve Open Spaces sales tax dollars for projects that do the following:
- Enhance natural areas
- Create public linkages with existing open lands and parks
- Offer opportunities for environmental education, outdoor recreation or nature interpretation
- Provide opportunities for people to connect with the land through agriculture or increased access to open spaces and natural areas
- Develop new research on Larimer County open spaces
