Partnership Fuses Art and History at Poudre River Whitewater Park

The Poudre River Whitewater Park has a new sculpture with a QR code to better inform visitors about the history of the Cache la Poudre River.

The artwork comes as a result of a partnership between the Poudre Heritage Alliance, Downtown Development Authority and other donors within the community. It was created by John Davis, Artist for Art in Public Places.

The sculpture is titled Heritage Gateway is located along the Poudre Trail across from the wave shelter Whitewater. The QR code provides visitors information on the Cache la Poudre River’s impact on agriculture, industry, and recreation in Fort Collins.

There are plenty of activities at the Poudre River Whitewater Park from walking paths to trail connections and even a covered shelter structure. Visitors are encouraged to recreate responsibly and abide by all posted signage when visiting the park.

For more information regarding the Poudre River Whitewater Park, visit: fcgov.com/parkplanning/poudre-river-park