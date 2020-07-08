Food Bank for Larimer County Pledges over $50,000 in Grants

The Food Bank for Larimer County announced Tuesday, July 7 that it is providing $50,590 in grants to help its partner organizations better meet the needs of their clients.

The grants come as part of an empowerment initiative that aims to aid partner organizations to acquire the necessary training and equipment critical to assisting the clients that they serve. The Food Bank aims to provide support to its partners by helping them with expanding their services.

Funding for the Food Bank’s agency grant program was increased when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic initially began to make sure that grants were given to as many agency partners as possible. Many agencies who receive the grants are planning to utilize them for services relating to COVID-19.

“To meet the increased need of this time, Rams Against Hunger and the Food Bank are working together to offer an on-campus, standing food distribution site,” said Michael Buttram, the program coordinator with Student Leadership, Involvement and Community Engagement at CSU. “With this funding, we will be purchasing cold storage and a pallet jack. These items will increase our capacity to meet the nutritional needs of our students, staff, and faculty in ways that affirm dignity and strengthen our Ram Community,” said Michael.

Additional partnered agencies that will receive grants include Aspire 3D, Boys & Girls Club Larimer County, Crossroads Safehouse, Global Leader – Poudre High School Food Pantry, House of Neighborly Service Berthoud, Homeward Alliance, North 40 Food Pantry, Salvation Army Fort Collins, Seventh Day Adventist, and The Matthews House.

“We know that the need in our community is great,” said Amy Pezzani, CEO of the Food Bank. “Our mission is to provide food to all in need through community partnerships and hunger-relief programs and I believe these agency grants help us do just that,” said Amy.

For more information regarding the Food Bank for Larimer County, visit: https://foodbanklarimer.org