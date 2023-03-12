The Beauty in the Simplicity of Everyday Life

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Daily Chronicles focuses in on the beauty and simplicity of everyday life and features the work of Andrew DeCaen, Morgan Ford Willingham, Teddi Parker, and Whitney Sage.

The included artwork by these four artists guides the visitor through a seemingly mundane narrative, in a way that stirs intrigue. Whether that is through color, or scale, or media, each of the four artists transforms an ordinary situation into a thought-provoking opportunity to draw attention to and appreciate one’s surroundings.

Included artists:

Andrew DeCaen of Denton, TX, uses drawing, printmaking, and sculpture to examine rituals and habits surrounding the space, time, and manner in which we eat, prepare, and acquire our meals.

Morgan Ford Willingham of Emporia KS, uses photography and embroidery to allude to the intimate daily circumstances between her and her daughter, and the historical and cultural influences that shape them both.

Teddi Parker of Fort Collins, CO, has been exploring the beauty in the everyday and ordinary though painting almost daily since 2014. Without formal training, she has developed her own painting technique with house paint to capture life around her.

Whitney Sage of Naperville, IL, focuses her acrylic-ink drawing on the sprawling neighborhoods of Detroit and Highland Park, Michigan, many rendered endangered and unrecognizable due to generations of disinvestment and abandonment.

The Lincoln Center Art Gallery is free and open to the public Wednesday and Friday, 12–6 p.m., and for most performances.