Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 4, 2022

Poudre School District (PSD) has announced the new principal for Fort Collins High School.

Penny Stires moved from her current position as interim Fort Collins High principal on March 22.

Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Scott Nielsen said Stires is a visionary leader and an empathetic listener.

—

Get some coffee for your morning drive! Wellington residents now have their own Human Bean location.

The new Wellington HumanBean drive-thru is just south of O’Reilly Auto Parts on 6th Street. It will serve as a prime location to meet the coffee needs of residents of Wellington, travelers on I-25, and other local visitors.

—-

The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is proud to begin their recruitment efforts for Colorado Girls State.

The civic engagement program is for young women between their junior and senior high school years.

Participants assume the role of delegates in a mock legislative session of the Colorado General Assembly. Delegates learn about the state legislative process from a nonpartisan staff. The staff is dedicated to helping young women develop themselves as leaders, public servants, and engaged citizens.

The program will be held at the University of Northern Colorado in June.

—-

And, be sure to check out our cover story this week about a local hero in Rist Canyon. Norm Miller was known for loving his community. Norm was behind keeping the long-standing Whale Rock tradition in Rist Canyon going. Norm, died unexpectedly at his home recently. He was a Rist Canyon Fire Fighter.

