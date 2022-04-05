Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 5, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

I’m Blaine Howerton, with your April 5 North Forty News update…

—-

Be prepared to sing along at the 26th annual Taste of Fort Collins —T.I. and Collective Soul will be there this year. T.I. is an accomplished rapper, actor, and producer from Atlanta who exploded onto the music scene in the 2000s.

The Taste of Fort Collins will be at Washington Park on June 11 & 12.

—

Local businesses recently held a special health and wellness social event to support Mrs. Fort Collins 2022.

Mrs Fort Collins – Dr. Elise Rigney – is a Chiropractor.

Elise says she wants to go beyond the crown for the community to encourage women, mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, and friends – no matter their background or history.

—-

Wellington’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt is coming up on April 16 at Wellington Community Park.

4,000 treasure-filled eggs will be up for grabs…

The Wellington Egg Hunt will kick off at 1 p.m. but come early to enjoy the festivities including a coffee truck. Kids of all ages and abilities are welcome.

—-

In our New SCENE Arts and Entertainment sectionTim Van Schmidtwrites about the Wide-Eyed Wonder and Dave Grohl’s Rocking Stories. Dave is from the music Group, the Foo Fighters, and Nirvana. He recently published a book called “The Storyteller.” It brings together many of Dave’s fondest memories from a life that started with humble beginnings as a suburban teenager in Virginia and blazed toward international rock stardom.

—-