13th Annual Veteran’s Small Business Conference to be Held November 5

The 14th Annual Veteran’s Small Business Conference will be held Thursday virtually, November 5, from 8 am to 2:30 pm for veteran entrepreneurs looking to start or grow a business.

The conference will feature a day full of a variety of training and resources in three tracks in addition to a discussion forum. The tracks feature resources, and training consists of Start-Up, Growth, and Contracting & Certifications.

Topics range from workforce development and ownership structures to networking & marketing, philanthropic giving, and much more. The keynote speakers featured at the conference are Pikes Peak National Bank President & CEO Robin Roberts and Eric Phillips of 3E’s Comedy Club.

Pikes Peak SBDC will host the conference, which is free and open to all veteran-owned businesses. Those interested in attending virtually are encouraged to register early.

For more information regarding the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), visit: www.choosecolorado.com or to register for the conference, visit: https://pikespeaksbdc.org/what-we-do/events/veterans-small-business-conference/