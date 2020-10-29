Young Rembrandts of Fort Collins and Cheyenne is hosting an ARTastic Family Halloween event on Saturday, October 31 at 1 pm to aid families in celebrating the holiday from home.

There will be a virtual Zoom party hosted by Kristee jones, owner of Young Rembrandts Fort Collins and Cheyenne for families looking for an alternative safe way to celebrate. The Zoom party will feature a Monster Mash dance along, a family costume contest, a scavenger hunt and a Halloween-themed drawing lesson.

Those who participate in the Zoom party will also be provided a free on-demand lesson from Young Rembrandts CEO Bette Fetter in addition to 15% off of winter enrollment. The event cost a total of $5 per family and families can sign up for the event on Young Rembrandts of Fort Collins and Cheyenne’s website below.

For more information regarding the Young Rembrandts of Fort Collins and Cheyenne, or to sign up for the Halloween Zoom party, visit: https://www.youngrembrandts.com/fortcollinsco-cheyennewy/ or call 847-897-7490