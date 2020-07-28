2020 Torch Award for Ethics Winners Named by Better Business Bureau

A nonprofit and three businesses have been named recipients of the 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics in Northern Colorado and Wyoming by the Better Business Bureau Foundation for their commitment to ethics.

Traditionally, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) held an annual in-person celebration for the Torch Awards. However, BBB transitioned to a first-ever virtual celebration Friday, July 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide restrictions. The virtual celebration was followed by a weeklong recognition honoring the four Torch Awards for Ethics winners, concluding with a virtual celebration recognizing the 3rd class of BBB Spark Award for Entrepreneurship winners.

The Torch Award winners for this year within the business category are as follows:

Elder Construction, Windsor, CO

Exodus Moving & Storage, Johnstown, CO

Neenan Archistruction, Fort Collins, CO

The Torch Award winner from the nonprofit category is was The Matthews House located in Fort Collins, CO. Winners of the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics are assessed by an independent panel made up of board members and previous Torch Award winners. Additionally, the independent panel reviews entries based on BBB’s six TRUST! Principles.

The BBB’s six TRUST! Principles are as follows:

Transformation at the Top: Leadership Commitment to Ethical Practices,

Reinforce and Build: Communication of Ethical Practices,

Unite the Team: Organizational Commitment to Ethical Practice,

Steer Performance: Organizational Commitment to Performance Management Practices,

Treasure People: Organizational Commitment to Ethical Human Resource Practices, and

!Enthusiastically Reinvest: Organizational Commitment to the Community.

The process of choosing the Torch Award winners takes nearly a year starting immediately after the previous year’s event ends with businesses receiving nominations by peers, employees, colleagues and even customers. Once nominated businesses to pass a thorough vetting process to ensure good standing with the BBB, they are invited to compete for the award by working with Ethics Scholar Interns from Colorado State University, Univesity of Northern Colorado or the University of Wyoming to prepare the application for judging.

“We are excited to continue growing our elite club of outstanding ethical businesses in Northern Colorado and Wyoming,” said BBB CEO and president Shelley Polansky. “This week’s winners demonstrate how important trust is in building a successful business in industries as varied as construction, architecture, moving and storage and the nonprofit sector,” said Shelley.

For more information regarding the BBB or to nominate a business or nonprofit, visit: https://www.bbb.org/wyoming-and-northern-colorado/bbb-torch-awards-for-ethics/entries/nomination/