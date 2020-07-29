Northern Colorado Remembers Gene R. Frank

Gene R. Frank passed away on May 18th, 2020.

Gene was born Dec 9, 1949, in Greeley, CO to William and Ella Frank. He grew up on a farm outside of Wellington, where he also attended school, along with his three sisters.

After serving as a Navy Seabee in Vietnam he returned to the Fort Collins area, where he earned his living as a truck driver, started a family, and eventually settled close to the old family farm. Working mostly for agricultural-related concerns, he spent most of his working days in rural northern Colorado and Wyoming.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents and sister Delores and is survived by his two children, Laurie and Darrell Frank, and two sisters Donna and Karen. A family service was held on June 12th.

Memorial donations may be made in Gene’s name to Hire Heroes USA or The American Red Cross.