9/11 Memorial Thankful for Wilbur’s Total Beverage

The 9/11 Memorial at Spring Park received a significant charitable gift from the local business community. In this season of giving, Wilbur’s Total Beverage will generously contribute to the construction of the memorial. The gift builds on the generosity of early donors from the business community including Columbine Health Systems and Anheuser- Busch. “The 9/11 Memorial will be a significant addition to mid-town and a Fort Collins destination,” said Mat Dinsmore, Wilbur’s Total Beverage. “I’m proud to support a project that reflects my family’s respect for first responders and brings our community together as a patriotic reminder of not just shared grief, but resilience,” Dinsmore said.

A collaboration between Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) and the City of Fort Collins, the 9/11 Memorial at Spring Park will be brought to life by community donors, passionate residents, and donors committed to the significant and lasting history—both national and local—of the events that took place on September 11, 2001. An artifact from the World Trade Center, gifted to PFA from the Terry Farrell Firefighter Fund will be at the center of the open-air memorial. The 5-foot-long, 3,059-pound steel I-beam will be the only public access World Trade Center artifact in northern Colorado.

A gift from Wilbur’s Total Beverage is a tangible investment in a fundraising campaign to raise $650,000 to construct the memorial. “We hear a lot about how divisive we have become as a nation. The 9/11 Memorial at Spring Park is an opportunity to inspire unity and reflection. The memorial will be rooted in these values and serve our community for generations to come,” said PFA Fire Chief Derek Bergsten.

To learn more about the 9/11 Memorial at Spring Park, visit 9/11 Memorial – City of Fort Collins (fcgov.com).