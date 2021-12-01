Gasoline Lollipops and Foxfeather Perform to Packed House on November 26

The Gasoline Lollipops performed at the Aggie Theatre on November 26 with Foxfeather. The packed house, energetic crowd, and amazing music made for a great Friday night show.

The Gasoline Lollipops prides itself in a unique and fun style. They explain it as: “stitch scraps of American roots music to patches of their own tattered hearts to form an all-new tapestry of bleeding rock n’ roll.”

Foxfeather is an Americana/Rock from Boulder, Colorado with a great sound and an energetic performance.

Here’s a video from the show! Thank you, Matt Dierlam, for putting this compilation of the night together for us.