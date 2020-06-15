Alison Profit to Speak at Wine Down Wednesday

Alison Proffit, Owner of Proffit Coach will be a guest speaker for Wind Down Wednesday on a Zoom meeting Wednesday, June 17 to talk about the importance of a sales process.

Proffit’s talk, titled “Why Not Having a Sales Process is Killing Your Leads…and What to Do About It.”, will cover different ways of improving a sales process in order to generate more sales for someone’s company or line.

The event is hosted by the Women of Wellington (WOW) and the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce, taking place from 6 pm – 7:30 pm.

Prospective participants are encouraged to bring a creative and decorated wine glass to be entered for the chance to win a free bottle of wine.

For more information on the event or the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce, visit https://www.wellingtoncoloradochamber.net/event/wow-women-of-wellington-2/ or join the event via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87150093600+.