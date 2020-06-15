New Classical Public Charter School Opening in Fall 2020 Announces New Headmaster

Ascent Classical Academy of Northern Colorado (ACANC) has announced its new headmaster, Mr. Trent Kramer. Mr. Kramer comes to ACANC from Benjamin Franklin Charter School, a classical school in Queen Creek, Arizona, where he served as Assistant Headmaster. He also taught history and philosophy and coached football.

“I am extremely excited to be the Headmaster of ACANC. The mission is a worthy one, and I am honored to take part in it.”

Mr. Kramer grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in History from Hillsdale College.

“It was at Hillsdale that I was first exposed to classical education. During my four years there, I gained an appreciation for the philosophy and pedagogy behind classical education. I also observed the positive impact that classical education had not only on those around me but also in my own life.”

“This move to Northern Colorado is particularly exciting because I will have the opportunity to help create a new community of learners who will seek what is true, preserve what is good, and love what is beautiful.

The new K-12 tuition-free charter public school is approved by the Colorado Charter School Institute (CSI) to open this fall for the 2020-2021 school year and is opening in its first-year location with grades K-6 at Clearwater Church, located at 2700 S Lemay Ave in Fort Collins.

The school intends to move closer to the Timnath/Windsor area as it finalizes plans to build a campus.

Online parent information webinars have been held previously. Interested families can visit their website to get details and future webinars at https://noco.ascentclassical.org/. Applications for enrollment can also be completed on their website for the 2020 school year.

Ascent Classical Academy of Northern Colorado is a replication of the successful model at Golden View Classical Academy and Ascent Classical Academy of Douglas County, both of which are affiliated with the Barney Charter School Initiative at Hillsdale College, a liberal arts college in Michigan.

“We are excited to bring our proven American classical school model to northern Colorado. We believe all children should have access to an education with a high noble purpose; an education that is content rather than skills-oriented and one with an approach that will develop virtue within children and their ability to understand the highest matters and the deepest questions of truth,” said Derec Shuler, Executive Director of Ascent Classical Academies.

Ascent will follow a robust curriculum in the American classical tradition. In the Grammar School, students will learn to read using an explicit phonics approach with a focus on spelling and grammar; the Core Knowledge sequence, not to be confused with Common Core, in literature, history, and science; Singapore math; and Latin vocabulary. Formal Latin is required from the sixth to the ninth grade. Students will encounter great literature, engaging in guided, Socratic discussions, study primary sources in history as well as master both the facts and the concepts in mathematics and the sciences. The study and practice of art and music are required as a core part of the academic program.

“As parents of a young child just entering the public school system, my wife and I have spent hours upon hours searching for the resources or school that would provide our son with the highest quality of education. We were thrilled when we first began learning of Ascent Classical Academy of Northern Colorado. We feel confident in our decision to entrust Ascent Classical with the education of our young child,” said Shea and Violet Winkeller.

Ascent Classical Academy of Northern Colorado is now hiring talented teachers and staff, seeking candidates who have a passion for both teaching and learning. A teaching license is neither required nor preferred, and applications may be submitted through the school’s website.

About Ascent Classical Academy of Northern Colorado

Ascent Classical Academy is a replication school offering a tuition-free K-12 classical, charter public school option to families in northern Colorado. The community will have one of the highest performing school models to help children flourish and to prepare them to lead a happy and fulfilling life. The school will open in the fall of 2020. For more information, please visit https://noco.ascentclassical.org/.