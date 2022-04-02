Amazon 600,000 Square Foot Fulfillment Center Coming to Loveland

Amazon has signed a development agreement to build a sortable fulfillment center in Loveland. In the planned, more than 600,000 square foot facility, Amazon employees will pick, pack, and ship customer orders such as books, toys, and housewares. In general, these types of facilities can employ more than 1,000 people. Thanks to the innovations of Amazon Robotics, employees often work alongside robots, allowing them to learn new skills and help create a more efficient process to meet customer demand.

City of Loveland Economic Development Director Kelly Jones said, “It has been a pleasure working with Amazon and Trammell Crow these past 18 months. The announcement shows a long-term investment in Loveland and the surrounding region leveraging our community’s business-friendly climate and diverse talent pool.”

Since 2010, Amazon has invested over $5.5+ billion in Colorado, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, and created over 20,000 full-and part-time jobs.

“While this project is in its early stages, we are excited about being closer to our customers, the potential to bring new jobs with great pay and benefits to the area, and our ability to work with the City of Loveland to continue our investment in the state of Colorado,” said Ryan Wilson, Amazon’s senior manager, economic development and public policy.

The decision by Amazon to locate a distribution and fulfillment center in the City of Loveland comes after the Loveland City Council approved the annexation and rezoning of 152 acres of land at the southwest corner of CR-30 and I-25.

City departments and divisions including economic development, development services, traffic, utilities, and fire, along with developer Trammell Crow worked together with Amazon to facilitate the details of the fulfillment center and assist with property annexation, site planning, and development needs. No incentives were used as part of the deal.

“The City of Loveland has been a welcoming partner in this new development known as Loveland Commerce Park,” stated Bill Mosher, senior managing director of Trammell Crow Company’s Denver Business Unit. “The City clearly identified its priorities and requirements to assure that we could effectively respond with a high-quality asset on the I-25 corridor.”

“We welcome Amazon’s expansion in Loveland with one of the largest economic development projects we have seen. We realize that Amazon had a wide array of choices on where to locate and we are honored that they chose our city,” said Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh. “Amazon’s investment in Loveland will be transformative. I applaud the hard work of our many City teams who worked with Trammell Crow and Amazon to make this project a reality for our community.”