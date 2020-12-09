Applications Now Being Accepted for Academic and College Rodeo Scholarships

The Stampede Foundation is now accepting applications for Academic and College Rodeo Scholarships as winter break approaches.

The Stampede Foundation Academic Scholarship awards a total of twenty recipients with scholarships worth $2,500. Recipients are selected based on their outstanding academic results, leadership in the community and plans to further their education.

“We are excited to support local students in the continuation of their education journey,” said Bob Hinderaker, Stampede Foundation Scholarship Program Chair.

Those who receive a Stampede Foundation Scholarship have the option to use it at any accredited community college, university or college. The Stampede Foundation will also be awarding one $2,500 scholarship to a Colorado collegiate rodeo athlete for the seventh consecutive year.

Applicants are required to have completed at least four NIRA rodeos during the 2020-21 seasons as well as be enrolled as a full-time student at a Colorado college or university and have plans for continued college rodeo participation. The online applications for the Academic Scholarship and the College Rodeo Scholarship must be submitted no later than Monday, February 15 by 4 pm.

“Our community supports the Greeley Stampede and this is one way that we can give back to the community,” Bob said.