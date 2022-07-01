Applications Open for Human Bean Northern Colorado Guest Barista Days 2023

The Human Bean Northern Colorado not only has the privilege to serve delicious drinks and treats from their 11 locations, but they also give back to the communities that support them through their Guest Barista Days program. Guest Barista Days are designed to introduce the community to different nonprofits and their causes, while raising money for the nonprofits. Since its inception in 2013, The Human Bean has donated over $36,500 to local nonprofits through Guest Barista Days! Nonprofits who would like to be considered for 2023 Guest Barista Days can now apply at thehumanbean.com/noco/community-bean/guest-barista/ through November 30. Selected organizations will be notified via email in January.

The Guest Barista Days program successfully connects nonprofits to customers, helping to raise money for those in need around northern Colorado. Representatives from a selected nonprofit serve as “guest barista” for a few hours during the day at participating locations. The nonprofit representatives engage with customers as they make their way through the drive-thru. Nonprofits can tell customers more about their mission, while distributing information. As part of the day, Human Bean Northern Colorado donates 10 percent of sales from participating locations to the nonprofit. Customers can make additional cash donations through the “Fill the Cup” campaign.

To qualify for Guest Barista Days, applicants must be a 501©3, operate within northern Colorado and be willing to promote the day via their own organization’s marketing platforms. More information can be found at thehumanbean.com/.

Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with 10 separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

