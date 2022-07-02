Happenings in Wellington in Upcoming Weeks –July/August 2022

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

Farmer’s Markets, get-togethers around a firepit, and Networking Opportunities are part of what summertime offers.

Mainstreet Market July 21 – September 22 Thursday Night’s 5:30 – 8:30

Friday Firepits at Budweiser Biergarten – September 15, August 19 5:30 – 8:00

Wellington Chamber July 7 Business After Hours at Align Medical Center 5:30 – 7:30 pm

WOW (Women of Wellington) July 20 at Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union 6:00-8:00 pm

Networking & Business Meeting Info from Wellington Chamber August 2, 7:30 AM at Sparge Brewing

Business After Hours, August 2 at 5:30 at Align Medical Center

Main Street Market

Starting July 21. If you are craving all the great produce from Colorado at this time of year – good news! This summer the Wellington Main Street Program will again sponsor the Main Street Market. This year’s vendor spaces are completely sold out so shoppers will find many options to stock up on fresh produce, baked goods, jewelry, clothing, and more. Palisade Peaches, Rocky Ford Cantaloupe, Sweet Corn from Olathe, fresh-baked treats all will be available at the Market along with fresh flowers and hand-crafted items for your home and garden. The Market begins July 21 and runs through September 22 from 5:30 – 8:30 PM every Thursday. Round up the family and spend Thursday evenings in downtown Wellington. Have a meal or treat from restaurants, coffee shops, brew pubs and shop at the Main Street Market!

The Biergarten at Budweiser will host Friday Firepits once a month all summer long!

Bring the whole family and enjoy Food Trucks from 4-8 pm; Live Music from 5-8 pm, and Corn Hole League with nightly prizes. Disc Golf course will be open to playing for free – plus they will have instructors from Disc Mania on-site to conduct Disc Golf Clinics. Upcoming dates are July 15 and August 15th.

It’s free to attend so come out and enjoy some great Food, Games, and Fun! It promises to be a good time!

Women of Wellington monthly meeting August 2 at Meridian Federal Credit Union 6-8 pm

Hope Hartman with SBDC will speak. There is always a great program to learn something new, see old friends and meet someone new. Registration is at this link: https://wellingtonareachamberofcommerceco.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/YpgEw38L?sourceTypeId=Hub&mode=Attendee

Food and drink will be provided by host Align Medical Center.

Networking & Educational Breakfast Meeting August 2 7:30 am at Sparge Brewing

Kristi Cannon, Chair, Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce will address the benefits of Chamber membership, the differences between the Main Street Program and the Chamber. Feedback about the needs of local businesses as to how they can address specific areas in the future. For information, you may contact Ben Parsons at 970.484.3600

Business After Hours will be held at Align Medical Center on July 7 from 5:30-7:30. Food and beverages will be provided by Align. This event is free to Chamber members; non-members may also attend for a nominal fee of $10. This event is great for networking among businesses. Registration is available here https://wellingtonareachamberofcommerceco.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/YpgEw38L?sourceTypeId=Hub&mode=Attendee

