Panhandler’s Pizza Launches Earth Friendly Menu

Panhandler’s Pizza, the iconic Fort Collins pizzeria, launched their Earth Month menu in April. After 46 years in business, Panhandler’s is known by customers across Colorado for its signature deep-dish style pizza – inspired by a unique blend of Chicago, Detroit, and Sicilian influences – and it’s delicious, pastry-like dough and secret sauce. With an expanded commitment to sustainability and new plant-based menu options, customers have yet another reason to come to Panhandler’s Pizza.

Panhandler’s Pizza is committed to delivering exceptional flavor, which is why it has chosen Beyond Hot Italian Sausage® for its new permanent specialty pizza, The Planthandler Pizza. Beyond Sausage® is designed to “look, sizzle, and satisfy like pork,” according to Beyond Meat®. The Beyond Sausage® includes 16g of plant protein – more protein than a traditional pork sausage – and 38% less saturated fat than leading sausage brands. Beyond Meat® has a mission for sustainability, and its products significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, water use, land use, and energy use compared to traditional animal products.

Panhandler’s Pizza aims to make its supply chain as sustainable as possible while preserving the authentic Panhandler’s experience and taste. Grande Cheese Company, the source of the Company’s 100% whole-milk Wisconsin cheese for years, produces renewable energy from farm waste and is dedicated to reducing water and land use as part of its environmental stewardship. Grande works with a select group of dedicated milk producers who share their commitment to sustainable farming and milk production practices and cow comfort.

Panhandler’s uses certified sustainable forestry pizza boxes and compostable to-go slice boxes. To conserve single-use plastics, extra supplies such as covers for cups and straws are only available by request. The Company uses environmentally friendly cleaners whenever possible, such as the Simple Green® All-Purpose Cleaner.

Customers can buy their Earth Month exclusive Panhandler’s Pizza t-shirts: Save the Earth – it’s the only planet with Panhandler’s Pizza!

For more information, please visit www.panhandlerspizza.com.