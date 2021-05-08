If You’re Hungry for Folk Music, This Concert’s for You! 

Annie Lindgren, New SCENE Magazine

Duo Equilibrio is offering up a duo day on May 15, 2021, in Fort Collins, CO. They are holding a ‘Rhythms of the World’ workshop in the morning and then playing a live concert in the afternoon.

Duo Equilibrio is a duo comprised of Steve Mullins and Sandra Wong. They perform beautiful and virtuosic music from many traditions, including Spanish flamenco, Balkan music, Latin-American music, Swedish music, and Irish music. Their original compositions combine these influences with jazz, bluegrass, and classical music. Steve will be playing guitar, mandolin, Bulgarian tambura, and the 9-string banjola, with Sandra on violin and the Swedish nyckelharpa. The concert, which takes place at the home of Jane Sullivan, opens at 1:00 pm.

Sandra and Steve teach attendees more about folk music in the ‘Rhythms of the World’ workshop. They will explore different approaches to rhythm found worldwide, including cyclic vs. linear, polyrhythm, additive rhythm, syncopation, complex meters, etc., engaging explanations and experiences of what these terms even mean. Instruments not provided, so pull out your drums, keyboard, washboard, or whatever you prefer to create rhythms on and come on down!

“Rhythm is at the heart of all music and reveals different attitudes about society, motion, and time. In this interactive event, we will reimagine the music of “Bach as Afro-Brazilian samba,” and/or “Mozart as Balkan dance,” etc., along with performing different world music examples, and teaching the students how to “groove” in some new and “worldly” ways,” shares Sandra and Steve.

The workshop runs from 9:30 am to 11:30 am on May 15, just outside the concert location. A reservation for the “Rhythms of the World” Workshop will also award you a 10% discount for the Duo Equilbrio concert tickets. Sign up for this free workshop through https://offthehookarts.org/event/rhythms-of-the-world-workshop

The concert starts at 1:30 pm and runs until 4:00 pm. Get your tickets through https://offthehookarts.org/event/duo-equilibrio/