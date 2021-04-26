Bank Announces Funding Approval for New Complex of High-End Apartments in Fort Collins

Associated Bank announced completing a construction loan for CA Residential LLC, an affiliate of CA Ventures, to develop a 197-unit luxury apartment building at 223 Willow Street in Fort Collins. The project is located on a 2.04-acre site in the Cache La Poudre River District, which is less than two miles from Colorado State University.

The Class A building, named 223 Willows, will include studio, one- and two-bedroom units with high-end finishes such as stainless-steel appliances, washer-dryer, and granite countertops, upscale cabinetry, and private balconies. Lifestyle amenities will include a dog park, game room, outdoor fire pits and TVs, a fitness facility, and a club room. There will be covered and surface parking available for approximately 158 vehicles. Completion is slated for May 2022.

CA Ventures is a global, vertically integrated real estate investment management company with more than $13 billion of assets across the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Elizabeth Hozian, a senior vice president with Associated Bank’s Commercial Real Estate, handled the loan arrangements and closing. A portion of the loan was syndicated.

Associated Bank’s Commercial Real Estate division is committed to providing commercial real estate developers/owners/operators with an array of financing solutions, in addition to products and services that meet their unique needs. The division has offices in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $33 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. For more information about Associated Bank go to http://www.associatedbank.com.