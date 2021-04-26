Northern Colorado Remembers Donald Charles Mueller

Donald Charles Mueller, age 82, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2021, at the Columbine West Health and Rehab Facility in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Don was born on May 5, 1938, to Dorothy and Wilbur Mueller of Westfield, New Jersey. Upon graduating from Westfield High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served for three years as a Torpedo Men’s Mate, Second Class, on the USS Redfin Submarine.

After completing his military service, Don married Maureen Hoyer and relocated to Fort Collins, Colorado to pursue a life embodying his love of nature. Don took great pleasure in the outdoors and was an avid fly fisherman. His passion for freshwater fishing led to many trophy-sized trout from the streams and lakes of Colorado, Montana, and Wyoming. If he wasn’t fishing in the winter months, he could be found hunting in the Rocky Mountains for deer, elk, and bighorn sheep.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Maureen, his son Mark, his brother Wilson, and his parents. He is survived by four siblings: brothers Robert of Broomfield, Colorado, Charles (Bud) of Westfield, sisters Susan Dreier of Clark, and Deborah Meyer of Westfield.

The family is planning to have a memorial service at a later date.