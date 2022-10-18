BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Announces 12 Candidates for 25th Annual BBB Torch Awards for Ethics

Nine businesses and three nonprofits from Northern Colorado and Wyoming have been named candidates for the 2023 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics presented for the 25th year locally by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation.

Businesses and nonprofits were nominated by peers, colleagues, and customers during the spring and summer of 2022. Interested nominees were invited to complete a short candidate questionnaire to gather background information on the organization and its commitment to ethics. Nominees who submitted questionnaires were vetted by the BBB staff to determine eligibility for the Torch Award for Ethics.

Eligible organizations were then reviewed by an independent selection committee which evaluated the candidate questionnaires and selected this year’s class of Torch Award for Ethics candidates. Selected organizations advanced to move on to the next, more rigorous phase of the competition.

Those that accepted will spend the rest of the fall working with a member of the fourth class of BBB Ethics Scholars Interns from Colorado State University, the University of Northern Colorado, and the University of Wyoming to prepare the award application based on BBB’s four-point Torch Awards criteria:

Character: Do the leaders of the organization behave intentionally and communicate with their leadership team, employees, customers, and stakeholders in a way that is consistent with their beliefs?

Culture: Does the organization work toward a culture of trust through clarity of purpose, empowering employees, and opportunities for growth?

Customers: Does the organization employ consistent internal practices to build better customer relationships?

Community: Does the organization have programs, contributions, and activities that return value to and support its community?

Award winners will be selected in December by an independent panel of judges composed of BBB board members, past Torch Award winners, and community leaders. Winning organizations will be recognized during the 25th Anniversary BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Celebration scheduled for April 27, 2023, at the Embassy Suites in Loveland, CO.

Business Candidates

Ditesco (Fort Collins, CO)

Donells Candies, Inc. (Casper, WY)

Genesis Executive Transportation (Loveland, CO)

Gold Roofing, Inc. (Loveland, CO)

Lindgren Landscape (Fort Collins, CO)

Neuhaus Real Estate, Inc. (Berthoud, CO)

Palmer Flower Companies, LLC (Fort Collins, CO)

Simon Contractors Inc (Cheyenne, WY)

TNT Home Services (Firestone, CO)

Nonprofit Candidates

Dementia Together (Windsor, CO)

Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud (Loveland, CO)

The Family Center/La Familia (Fort Collins, CO)

If you are interested in supporting the silver anniversary celebration of one of Northern Colorado and Wyoming’s premier business ethics awards, please contact Jami Jonckowski-Wiens at (970) 488-2048 or jami@wynco.bbb.org.