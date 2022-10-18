Gardens on Spring Creek to Host Pumpkins on Parade, Maintaining Commitment to Candy-Free Family Fun

The second annual event will light up the night October 20 – 23

The Gardens on Spring Creek (The Gardens) will host Pumpkins on Parade, presented by Mountain Valley Bank, October 20 – 23 from 6 – 9 pm nightly.

This celebration of Halloween and the harvest will feature The Gardens’ third annual community carved pumpkin contest, hundreds of pumpkins and gourds arranged in artistic displays, and a full bar. The event will also feature festive, kid-friendly games such as pumpkin bowling each night and entertainment by TimFoolery the Magician and Amy and the Good Little Witches. Candy-free prizes will be awarded to game participants.

Pumpkins on Parade, like its predecessor, Halloween Enchanted Gardens, is part of the Teal Pumpkin Project, a movement to raise awareness of food allergies and to create a safer, more inclusive Halloween for all trick-or-treaters. The Gardens has hosted a candy-free Halloween celebration for more than a decade.

“For kids with food allergies, Halloween is not always fun,” said Ashley Krueger, Education Coordinator for the Gardens on Spring Creek. “They often can’t engage in a way that feels safe – like reaching their hand into a bucket of candy – without worrying about cross contamination or peanut oil being on the outside of a wrapper. Creating a safe space for children to explore is a critical part of what we do at The Gardens, and this event is an example of our commitment to our community.”

Carved Pumpkin Contest Details

All ages and skill levels are welcome to enter the contest and compete in a variety of categories. There is no entry fee – participants must only provide their own pumpkins.

Additionally, participants will receive a 50 percent discount on their Pumpkins on Parade tickets.

The contest will be divided into three age groups (youth: 11 and under, teen: 12 – 17, and adult: 18+) and contest categories for each age group will be:

Funniest

Best Bird-Themed Carving

Best Botanical Carving

Participants are asked to visit our website for details about the discount, contest rules, and the registration process.

Ticket Prices:

Tickets are $10 for adults and children 12+, while tickets for children 5 – 11 are $5. Children aged four and under are free. Certain dates and times are expected to sell out, so the public is encouraged to purchase their tickets online in advance at fcgov.com/gardens/pumpkins. Tickets will be for sale on-site during the event based on availability. Tickets cannot be purchased over the phone.

About The Gardens on Spring Creek

The Gardens on Spring Creek is the community botanic garden of Fort Collins, Colorado. The 18-acre site opened in 2004 as part of an important partnership between the City of Fort Collins and the Friends of the Gardens on Spring Creek. Our mission is to enrich the lives of people and foster environmental stewardship through horticulture. Plan your visit at fcgov.com/gardens.