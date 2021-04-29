Big Changes Coming to Northern Colorado Regional Airport

Discovery Air’s aviation development project at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) announced on April 20 that it is releasing an RFI (Request for Information) for FBO services. The new FBO will be located within its master-planned aviation campus and will serve the general and business aviation community as well as the based clients of Discovery Air.

Water Valley Land Company, owner of the Discovery Air project, and the Business Aviation Group (BA Group) have been working together to develop this unique master-planned aviation complex that will serve the current and future needs of the growing general and business aviation community at FNL.

Located on the south end of the airport, the Discovery Air Campus will significantly enhance the business and general aviation facilities offered at Northern Colorado Regional Airport. Upon completion, it will feature four (4) x 37,707 sf state-of-the-art office/hangars with supporting office and shop space, as well as a world-class FBO facility. The first hangar/office facility, Torrey’s Peak, is under construction with delivery and occupancy slated for Q4 of this year. The FBO will also be the location for a quality aviation-themed restaurant. Discovery Air has already received several lease commitments for the Torrey’s Peak Hangar.

The proposed FBO will lease and commit to a portion of the terminal, hangar, and ramp space. The terminal will be comprised of a two-story 24,000 (+-) sf FBO with an adjacent 37,000 (+-) sf hangar capable of housing large corporate aircraft. Once completed, the Discovery Air Campus will span 29.5 acres and consist of over 178,000 sf of office/restaurant, hangar and enclosed parking space.

Martin Lind, principal of Discovery Air and Water Valley commented “It has been my dream to bring a first-class aviation campus to FNL, and now using BA Group to source a top-performing FBO will be the icing on the cake”.

To obtain specific information about this RFI please register at https://www.bagroup.aero/discovery-air-rfi/ or contact David Vaughan, Partner, Business Aviation Group David@BAGroup.Aero or phone 720-201-1814. Final responses are due by 5:00 PM MT May 20, 2021.