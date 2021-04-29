Larimer County Community Development Hosts Virtual Public Open Houses

On April 6, 2020 the Larimer County Board of County Commissioners approved the oil & gas facility regulations. In response, Larimer County Community Development has been holding virtual public open houses since last March and will continue to host them into July 2021. At upcoming virtual public open houses, the public is welcome to will make comments to collect more information on oil and gas regulations.

The next scheduled open house is on May 6. The goal of the upcoming meeting will be to present drafts and options, as well as get feedback relating to air quality, water quality (state standards), other environmental standards, emergency response, and nuisance issues. All those who would like to attend are asked to register ahead of time.

Larimer County staff are seeking feedback from the public on issues such as water quality, public health, environmental standards, emergency response, and nuisance issues. Further public comment will help with amending the current regulations regarding the development and transmission of oil and gas in Larimer County. Residents are being asked to limit their comments to oil and gas regulations.

To view upcoming dates and to register to participate, please visit Oil and Gas Regulations.